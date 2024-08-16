180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 28,736 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,736 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $7,012,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 54.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,983,000 after buying an additional 131,538 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in MetLife by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,005,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after buying an additional 35,782 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 2,313.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 100,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.85.

MetLife Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MET opened at $71.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average is $71.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.