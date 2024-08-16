180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 341 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Entergy by 64.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,057 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,901,000 after acquiring an additional 796,316 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in Entergy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,254,000 after acquiring an additional 706,059 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,904,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,950,000 after acquiring an additional 258,806 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Entergy by 22.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,753,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,963,000 after acquiring an additional 505,705 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $117.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.80. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Entergy from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.73.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

