180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 351 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE PFG opened at $76.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

