180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

