180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 661 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 2,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In other news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 3.6 %

RL stock opened at $164.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $108.60 and a 12 month high of $192.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.84.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.80.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

