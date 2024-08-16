180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 768 Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at $384,000.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NUGT opened at $44.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.