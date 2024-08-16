180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $263.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.06 and its 200-day moving average is $247.25. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $269.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.18.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

