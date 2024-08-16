180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,941 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOL. UBS Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $128.93 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $146.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.70.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

