180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Timberland Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Timberland Bancorp

In other news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $31,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,314.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of TSBK opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.