180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $357,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $190.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.