180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $357,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WFC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
WFC stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $190.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Overlooked
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- UBS Posts Fantastic Q2 Results, But Regulatory Changes Loom Large
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Cisco Systems AI Play Gains Traction: Analysts Lead Stock Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.