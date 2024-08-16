180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,016 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 48.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in UBS Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The firm has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

