2,320 Shares in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA CHGX opened at $36.86 on Friday. AXS Change Finance ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $37.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.17 million, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.03.
AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Profile
