2,320 Shares in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CHGX opened at $36.86 on Friday. AXS Change Finance ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $37.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.17 million, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Get AXS Change Finance ESG ETF alerts:

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Change Finance ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.