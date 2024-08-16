265 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,575 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,969,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $306,111,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after acquiring an additional 648,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,936,000 after purchasing an additional 38,838 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $267.40 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $275.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

