33,587 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 40.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 104,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 39.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 54,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.48. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

