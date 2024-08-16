34,619 Shares in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned 0.07% of Emergent BioSolutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBS. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Emergent BioSolutions

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,919 shares of company stock worth $75,831. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $254.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.47 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

