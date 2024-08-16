352 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $255.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $268.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.75 and its 200 day moving average is $250.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

