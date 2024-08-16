3,712 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,490,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $53.73 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.68.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total transaction of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,083.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,083.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $38,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,694 shares of company stock worth $169,687. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

