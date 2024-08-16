3,917 Shares in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BITO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 112.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,154,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.