4,025 Shares in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 9,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U-Haul in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U-Haul Price Performance

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $69.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.27. U-Haul Holding has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $73.03.

U-Haul Company Profile

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. U-Haul had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.01%. Research analysts expect that U-Haul Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

