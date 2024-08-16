5,402 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.71.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

