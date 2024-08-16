550 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $149.30 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

