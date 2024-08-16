5,746 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $46.39.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.23.

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

