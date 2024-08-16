57,941 Shares in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,941 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Evolution Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPM. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

EPM stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $168.13 million, a PE ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on EPM

Evolution Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.