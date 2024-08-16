600 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 1,082.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $159,060,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,640,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 232,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after buying an additional 117,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

AECOM Price Performance

AECOM stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average is $90.67. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,071.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.78%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

