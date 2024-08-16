613 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,774 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $4,068,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 261.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $590.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $593.28. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $673.00 target price (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.43.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

