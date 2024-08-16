645 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8,040.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.09. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on LW shares. Consumer Edge cut shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

