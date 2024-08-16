7,794 Shares in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vista Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Vista Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Energy in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vista Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Vista Energy by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:VIST opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.91. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $50.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on VIST

Vista Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.