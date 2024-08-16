8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

8X8 Trading Up 3.0 %

EGHT stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $211.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Profile

(Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.