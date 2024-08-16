912 Shares in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 1,614.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total value of $510,353.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,434.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total value of $510,353.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,596 shares in the company, valued at $18,394,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $336,119.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,341 shares in the company, valued at $43,245,872.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,034 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,170. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $321.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.87. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.29 and a fifty-two week high of $335.61. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.88.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

