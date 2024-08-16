914 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $818,408,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 629,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,927,000 after purchasing an additional 346,919 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $65,747,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 380.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 261,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,521,000 after purchasing an additional 207,167 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 30.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 767,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,926,000 after purchasing an additional 180,458 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $240.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.91.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

