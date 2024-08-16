AB Dynamics plc (OTCMKTS:ABDDF) Short Interest Update

AB Dynamics plc (OTCMKTS:ABDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AB Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of ABDDF opened at C$33.00 on Friday. AB Dynamics has a 52 week low of C$33.00 and a 52 week high of C$33.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.00.

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

