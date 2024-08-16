AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.50

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and traded as low as $18.17. AB SKF (publ) shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 16,505 shares trading hands.

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

