abrdn Asia Focus plc (AAS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.62 on September 20th

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from abrdn Asia Focus’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:AAS opened at GBX 271.02 ($3.46) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £418.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,289.01 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 277.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 271.42. abrdn Asia Focus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241 ($3.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 289 ($3.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

In related news, insider Lucy Macdonald bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($39,836.57). Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

