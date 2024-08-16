Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Announces Earnings Results

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,042.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Absci Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Absci has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $472.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.21.

In other news, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,279,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $13,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,279,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $98,897.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,059.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABSI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Absci from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

