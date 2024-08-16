Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $74.13 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $62.04 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -529.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,861,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,434,000 after acquiring an additional 604,070 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 266.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,270,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441,692 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

