Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Accelleron Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACLLY opened at C$49.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.21. Accelleron Industries has a 52 week low of C$23.57 and a 52 week high of C$49.52.

Get Accelleron Industries alerts:

Accelleron Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Accelleron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelleron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.