Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Aclarion had a negative net margin of 10,246.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,554.98%.

Aclarion Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACON opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. Aclarion has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aclarion in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.60 price objective on the stock.

Aclarion Company Profile

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

