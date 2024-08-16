ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 1,309 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $32,528.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 614,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,872.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,706 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $117,038.22.
- On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $2,485.00.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,664 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $115,247.44.
- On Friday, August 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,635 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $65,558.80.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 15,096 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $375,286.56.
- On Monday, July 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 376 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $9,306.00.
- On Tuesday, July 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 386 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $9,553.50.
- On Thursday, July 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $2,475.00.
- On Monday, July 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 679 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $16,750.93.
- On Thursday, July 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,900 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $46,797.00.
ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance
NYSE:ACR opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 100.49 and a current ratio of 100.49. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $121.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 2.04.
Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
