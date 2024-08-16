ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 4,706 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $117,038.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,132,822.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

On Tuesday, August 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,309 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $32,528.65.

On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $2,485.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,664 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $115,247.44.

On Friday, August 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,635 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $65,558.80.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 15,096 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $375,286.56.

On Monday, July 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 376 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $9,306.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 386 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $9,553.50.

On Thursday, July 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $2,475.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 679 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $16,750.93.

On Thursday, July 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,900 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $46,797.00.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ACR stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 100.49, a quick ratio of 100.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACRES Commercial Realty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at about $3,729,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

(Get Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.