AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in July

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AddLife AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of AddLife AB (publ) stock opened at C$7.94 on Friday. AddLife AB has a 1 year low of C$7.94 and a 1 year high of C$7.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.94.

About AddLife AB (publ)

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, consumables, and reagents primarily to healthcare sector, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates through Labtech and Medtech segments. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for plastic consumables, cell biology, reagents, lab, and other instruments.

