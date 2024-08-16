Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Increases Dividend to GBX 71 Per Share

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 71 ($0.91) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $52.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,996.20 ($38.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 16.08. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,300 ($29.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,143 ($40.13). The firm has a market cap of £8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2,701.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,633.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,661.46.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

