Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT) Insider Michael Rawlinson Purchases 17,982 Shares

Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT – Get Free Report) insider Michael Rawlinson acquired 17,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,869.11 ($16,361.25).

Adriatic Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

About Adriatic Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.