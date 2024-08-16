Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT) Insider Michael Rawlinson Purchases 17,982 Shares

Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT – Get Free Report) insider Michael Rawlinson acquired 17,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,869.11 ($16,361.25).
Adriatic Metals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59.
About Adriatic Metals
