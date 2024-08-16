Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AEIS. TD Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.25.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

