Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,674,300 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 2,221,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.4 days.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $7.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.68. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $73.57 million during the quarter.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

