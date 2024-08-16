AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 1,123 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4,163.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 882,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,352,000 after buying an additional 861,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,515,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,599,000 after buying an additional 842,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,141,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,125,000 after buying an additional 509,039 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,874,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 789,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,529,000 after buying an additional 387,038 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.15.

NYSE DUK opened at $113.12 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $116.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.03%.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

