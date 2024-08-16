AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 4,874 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 100.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJUN. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 3,346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 265,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 257,325 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $6,264,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth about $1,177,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

