AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 654 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $181.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $184.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average of $174.58. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.