AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $169.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $118.39 and a 12 month high of $181.11.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.