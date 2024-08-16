AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $294,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $3,618,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 735.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 46,589 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 28,639 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Shopify by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,688,000 after purchasing an additional 238,596 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after buying an additional 713,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.24.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $74.86 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $96.47 billion, a PE ratio of -440.35, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average of $69.69.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

