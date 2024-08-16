AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $299,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 105,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 250,039 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.